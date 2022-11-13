Overview: Playing off scratch, Mehta Golf club member Godfrey Nsubuga played a total of 54 holes in two tournaments in Wakiso and Jinja over two days winning both championships.

Godfrey Nsubuga Latest Victories:

2022 Kakira Open : 70 Gross

: 70 Gross 2022 Equity Namulonge Open: 74, 70 (144) *Won via sudden death on par 4-hole no. 18 against Joseph Kakooza

Uganda national team golfer Godfrey Nsubuga won two different tournaments in a space of two days.

The Mehta Golf Club – Lugazi member triumphed in the 2022 Equity Namulonge Golf Open and the 2022 Kakira open in Wakiso district and Jinja city respectively.

Playing off scratch, Nsubuga played a total of 54 holes in the two tournaments.

He scored 2-under par 70 (gross) to win the Kakira Open in Jinja, edging his closest challenge, Michael Tumusiime by a single stroke.

He then played another 36 holes at the Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf club in Namulonge to win the second edition of the Equity Namulonge Golf Open.

Nsubuga scored 2-over 74 on day one and completing with 2-under 70 during the final round to play a sudden death with Namulonge artisan Joseph Kakooza.

Kakooza had scored 5-over 77 on day one and tremendously improved by 10 strokes with the tournament’s best gross score of 5-under 67 to force the play-off.

The two golfers had tied on 144 gross in 36 days played over two days.

Godfrey Nsubuga putts at Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge

Tense play-off:

The play-off on the par-4 hole 9 had Nsubuga register a par (level) score as Kakooza bogied before a passionate gallery.

Nsubuga’s Tee-shot with the driver landed 5 metres off the green as Kakooza was miles away.

Kakooza drove his second shot 3 metres from the green before chipping the ball, two club lengths from the pin.

Meanwhile, Nsubuga chipped for his second shot and it settled a club length from the pin.

Nsubuga narrowed pocketed the ball for a birdie but his first putt settled on the green cup as he rolled the ball in for the par.

Kakooza was left with one chance to level with a successful putt it missed it to hand victory to Nsubuga.

Godfrey Nsubuga (right) receives his trophy and Smart TV screen from Equity Bank’s Executive Director Anthony Kituuka after winning the 2022 Equity Namulonge Open at the Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge

Playing two tournaments in a space of two days was not easy but I managed to do it. First, there was good time management for these two tournaments. I was also composed throughout the two tournaments and played decent golf. Godfrey Nsubuga, amateur Golfer from Uganda

Appreciation:

Nsubuga who winded down at Namulonge has since appreciated the different parties at play for his victory; lauding Mehta Golf Club management for the time accorded to train on the course in Lugazi.

“I want to thank God for the Equity Namulonge Open victory that also comes on the same day as the Kakira open. I thank the sponsors led by Equity for the amazing sponsorship as well as the MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club management for improving the course. I thank my fellow players and my home club at Mehta” he stated in the victory speech at the 19th hole.

For both tournaments, Nsubuga received trophies and 43 Inch SMART Television flat screens.

This was Nsubuga’s 6th major victory in tournaments this year having also triumphed in Lira, Mbale (Mbale open and Coffee Cup) and NCBA championship in Kampala.

Godfrey Nsubuga follows the flight of his ball during the 2022 Africa Zone IV Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa

Nsubuga is the vice-captain of the Uganda Amateur Golf Team and this year, he played at the Africa Zone IV Championship hosted at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, as well as the Victoria Cup (between Uganda and Kenya) at Limuru Golf and Country club.

He finished fourth at the recently held Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Championship played at Serena Kigo behind winner Andrew Ssekibejja, Michael Tumusiime and Joseph Cwinya-ai.