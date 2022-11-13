

Ronald Sebuguzi has ended a 12-rally winless streak after clinching victory in the season’s penultimate round in the Kaliro Rally in Jinja

Sebuguzi and Anthony Mugambwa in the Ford Fiesta Proto were among the favourites to come top in the rally. They lived up to the billing after their close rival and day one leader Duncan Mubiru retired in Sunday’s morning stage.

Sebuguzi held onto the overall lead to see him win the event in 1 hour 40 minutes and 20 seconds.

“We came for this event with one target which was victory. We knew our biggest challenge would be Duncan but the rally glitches threw him out making it a bit easier,” says Mugambwa.

“The victory is a special one for the whole crew and our sponsors. It has really been long since the team felt the victory,” he added.

The crew’s last rally win was in 2019 CMC Rally in Mukono.

Jonas Kansiime and Ivan Tushabe were 3 minutes and 23 seconds behind in Jinja in what was a good return for the weekend.



Jonas Kansiime | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The crew finished second securing valuable points to go second on the NRC leaderboard with 271.5 points. Kansiime is now 60.5 points behind NRC leader Ponsiano Lwakataka with one rally to go.

Byron Rugomoka and Hakim Mawanda were equally on a mission to keep their title hopes alive. They settled for third position overall keeping within reach of close rivals Jonas Kansiime and Umar Dauda who finished sixth overall.

Fred Busulwa and Oscar Ntambi sealed the top five positions in fourth and fifth respectively. Ntambi topped the two-wheel category to further strengthen his bid for the category title.

Mike Mukula | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Mike Mukula and Edward Kiyingi registered yet another victory in the Clubman Rally Championship to keep the title within their reach.

The final round of the National Rally Championship is scheduled for 11th December in the Kigezi region.