Many a time parents and guardians play a fundamental role in the tedious up-bringing process of their children.

In most cases, children get a supportive hand from the parents and guardians materially, morally and financially or otherwise.

Career-wise, many young children are guided, too, by their seniors – parents and guardians inclusive.

12-year junior golfer Isaac Job Kabiito from Uganda Martyrs primary school, in Kampala was inspired by the mother, Peace Kabasweka to play the game.

Currently in primary six class, Kabiito commenced the golf career in late 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic.

He has thus far amassed many encomiums in a variety of categories.

“Isaac (Kabiito) is calm, humble, and intelligent.” Isaiah Mwesigye, the director at AFRIYEA Golf Academy speaks of the youngster.

Golf has helped him create more friends as the game has also enabled him to refine his demeanor both on-course and off course.

The mother, Kabasweka is the captain of the Uganda national ladies amateur golf team and ranks amongst the best female golfers in the country.

In 2022 alone, Kabasweka triumphed in the Entebbe ladies open and the Uganda Golf Club Ladies championship.

She was third in the Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open at the Par-72 Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa behind winner Martha Babirye and Meron Kyomugisha.

She encourages parents to engage and involve their children into sports.

Parents need to interest kids to participate in any kind of sport! I personally interested mine into golf because it is a gentleman’s game which shapes the kids character, decency, teaches them honest and integrity. Parents should ensure they meet all the necessary requirements of that sport to enable the child play that given sport for example mine has got whatever it takes to be on a golf course, so he got no reason not to play Peace Kabasweka, mother of Isaac Job Kabiito

Kabiito’s favorite facet of the game is driving with professional golfer Adolf Muhumuza his best among the coaches.

His mission is to play professional golf and feature in major tours around the world.

