Allan Kayiwa was the hero for Express yet again as he scored the lone goal in the victory over Busoga United FC. Unfortunately, the game ended with crowd violence as the home fans pelted stones towards match officials.

In the game played at Kakindu Stadium on Wednesday, Kayiwa scored late into the game to help the Red Eagles go joint top on the table.

The game was closely contested with either side getting chances.

It took Kayiwa’s brilliance in the 87th minute to curl from direct from a free kick beating goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya in goal for Busoga United FC. This was his fifth goal of the season.

The resultant free kick awarded by referee Richard Kimbowa was questionable with the ball first hitting the ground before landing on Ibrahim Kayiwa’s hand.

Minutes after Kayiwa scoring, the home fans turned rowdy and started pelting stones and the game was prematurely ended with three minutes of added time to play.

Busoga United fans believed the free kick should not have been given to Express and thus decided to take matters in their hands forcing the game to end prematurely.

The result sends Express join top on 14 points same as BUL FC and Wakiso Giants while Busoga United on the other end remain 12th on the table, just a point above the drop zone.