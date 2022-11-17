Tuesday November 18, 2022

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Wakiso Giants have an opportunity to move top of the Uganda Premier League standings but first, they must avoid defeat at home to Gaddafi.

The two sides face off at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in one of the two games on card with the other at Kitende where champions Vipers host struggling UPDF.

The Purple Sharks come into the game on the back of decent results against giants URA, Vipers and SC Villa and are unbeaten in six games since falling to KCCA on match day one.

Gaddafi has a host experienced players who will ask tough questions but Wakiso Giants coach John Ayala Luyinda knows how to handle going by his assertion.

“We have faced good teams with experienced players and coaches in the past and it’s the same approach we shall use against Gaddafi which falls in the same category,” said Ayala.

“They have quality and experience but we shall encounter them because we feel we can match them or even better.”

The hosts are boosted by the availability of U-20 Afcon qualifiers MVP Titus Ssematimba who scored on his last appearance for the club as well as forward Frank Ssebuufu and defender Ambrose Arinda who have been injured.

Wasswa Bbosa’s men come into the game on the back wins against Busoga United and Bright Stars.

The experienced gaffer will miss defender Andrew Waiswa (suspension) but has Shafik Bakaki, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Simon Sserunkuma, Johnson Odong and Alex Kitaata who scored three times in the win over Bright Stars.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended 4-1 in favour of the Purple Sharks.