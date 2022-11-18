Vipers SC showed their might in their sounding victory over UPDF FC on Friday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The Venoms picked a routine victory over the Army side, winning 4-0 to keep ascending into top positions on the League table.

It should be noted that last season, Vipers won 7-2 against the same opponent in Kitende.

Vipers got into the lead in the 25th minute when UPDF FC defender Rogers Adriko directed Yunus Ssentamu’s cross into his own net.

Ssentamu would later go on to take matters into his own hands scoring a hat trick.

His first goal arrived in the 74th minute and by the 83rd minute, he had completed his treble.

Victory takes Vipers to third place on the table on 14 points, three behind leaders Wakiso Giants who won 2-0 against Gaddafi FC.

UPDF FC on the other hand drop to second from bottom with just five points garnered from eight games.