Clash of Titans Golf Tourney 2022:

Saturday, 19 th November

Venue : Entebbe Club

: Entebbe Club Mode of play : Medal

: Medal Green Fees: 50,000/=

Entebbe Club will entertain golfers in the 2022 clash of the Titans golf championship on Saturday, November 19.

The par 72 Lake side facility had last weekend hosted the Entebbe Club – Uganda Golf Club challenge.

In the clash of the Titans, a pool of over 70 golfers are expected to play under the medal format of play.

Club members as Marin Etienne, Brian Cable and Stepanovic Dejan swung off in the 8 AM tee-off.

Edward Kabuchu tees off Credit: © Kawowo Sports/ DAVID ISABIRYE

The quartent of Hannington Mpiima, Ssubi Kiwanuka, Paul Kaheru and Johnson Dairo started by 8:40 AM, followed by Twinemanzi T, Jimmy Odongkara, Alan Mboijana, Robert Busingye, 10 minutes later.

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka is in the same group as long-term comrade Edward Kabuchu, playing with Andrew Kibaya and a lady, Maxi Byenkya at 10 AM.

There will be a prize giving ceremony after the round of 18 holes later in the day.

This tournament is organized by the management of Entebbe club.

Full Draw:

7:50 AM: Louis Tumukunde, David Katerega, Raymond Kahigi

8:00 AM: Marin Etienne, Brian Cable, Stepanovic Dejan

8:10 AM: John Paul Namoma, Charles Kabunga, Patrick Ndase, Joshua Tuhumwire

8:20 AM: Derrick Mugwanya, Sue Knight, David Scanlon, Arineitwe Survival

8:30 AM: Walter Tukahiirwa, Rodney Turyatemba, Tony Ojok, Mark Mutaahi

8:40 AM: Hannington Mpiima, Ssubi Kiwanuka, Paul Kaheru, Johnson Dairo

8:50 AM: Twinemanzi T, Jimmy Odongkara, Alan Mboijana, Robert Busingye

9:00 AM: Simon P. Lwanjo, Justine Ligyalingi, Richard Mugisha, Allan Muhumuza

9:30 AM: Micheal Muhangi, Dickson Agaba, Micheal Tumusiime

9:49 AM: Samson Kamugisha, Andrew Opio, Joseph Adrapi, Victor Walusimbi

9:50 AM: Nicholas Kebba, Tom Kakaire, Andrew Atuhaire, Godwin Eyoki

10:00 AM: Edward Kabuchu, Andrew Kibaya, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Maxi Byenkya

10:10 AM: Emmanuel Mugabi, James O’Sullivan, Hakim Luyima, Ruth Mugisha

10:20 AM: Collins Accellam, David Odiama, Peter Apell, Richard Mucunguzi

10:30 AM: Peter Magona, Serwano Walusimbi, Allan Muhereza, Paul Habyarimana

10:40 AM: Nabisiima, Morgan Otile, Jimmy Adiga, Dean Kateeba

10:50 AM: Jimmy Owachi, Timothy Kayondo, Beila Bashabe, Peter Wakholi

11:10 AM: Timothy Lwanga, David Mureithi, Bernard Baguma, Daniel Kalimuzo

11:20 AM: Casper Okiru, Ivan Wesonga, Ronald Osekeny