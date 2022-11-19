Saturday November 19, 2022

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 2pm

For the first time in his senior career, Derrick Nsibambi will play against KCCA when his current side URA visit the MTN Omondi stadium in an early kick off on Saturday.

The striker began his senior career at Lugogo before moving to Egypt and was a fans’ favourite during his time with the 13-time champions.

He missed the club’s last two games but is back in the squad, a big boost for Sam Timbe’s men who are yet to hit top height this season.

KCCA have won back to back games for the first time and are yet to lose at home which gives Morley Byekwaso confidence.

“We are home and we want to maintain the 100 percent record we have at home this season,” he told the club media. “We need to stick to our principles and play well but also play with a purpose,” he added.

“URA is one of the clubs that do contend for the league title every season and getting a positive result against them at our home will be very key for what we set out to achieve this season.”

Timbe is content with the preparations his side have had since beating Arua Hill 1-0 in their last game.

“Preparations have been good and we only hope for positive results against KCCA FC,” he said. “Our Fans should expect a good game and the boys are in good. The win against Arua Hill in a last match motivated us a lot and we want to build on that.”

Head to Head

This will be the 25th meeting between both sides with URA FC managing 11 wins, 6 draws, and 7 seven losses.