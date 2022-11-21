Overview: Political leaders led by Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, Members of Parliament, sportsmen and women, the aged, real babies, graced the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon.

Once again, the annual MTN Kampala Marathon returned to Uganda’s sporting and social sphere in grand style.

This followed a two-year lull because of the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the entire world in 2020 and 2021.

With an estimated 22,000 plus participants, the 17th MTN Kampala Marathon indeed left lasting impressions and memories as the city was literally painted the beautiful eye-catching yellow colour.

A lady carries her baby at the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon | Credit: Don Mugabi

The theme for the marathon was best suited for the occasion “Run for Babies” with proceeds from the marathon heading to the best welfare of fragile infants in the different parts of the country.

Elite (professional) runners lit up the Marathon as usual with expert running antics in the different races therein; 42KM, 21KM, 10KM and 5KM.

Whereas the populous engaged in the fun runs (10KM and 5KM), serious runners opted for the half and full marathons.

The prize monies were also this time enticing and appetizing with over 200,000,000 paid to the respective top performers.

The different top performers | Credit: Don Mugabi

The level of organization during the entire marathon, right from the planning meetings in the boards to the route proper were top notch.

Well branded stewards were strategically located along the demarcated routes for proper guidance of the runners as traffic police officials controlled Kampala city’s traffic.

At Kololo ceremonial Independence grounds, the official start and finishing venue of the marathon, the stage was well set.

Spacious with breather for stretching and relaxing, the runners and other participants enjoyed to the brim.

MTN Uganda remains one of the leading branding companies on the land and it was truly manifested across the kits, routes and Kololo venue.

Sukuma Dancers led the warm up and cooling down sessions | Credit: Don Mugabi

Joint forces from the Uganda Police, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Ministry of Health, Uganda Red Cross, Uganda Athletics Federation, strategic partners as Rwenzori Bottling Company, Media (Kawowo Sports, NBS Sport, Vision Group and the like), Huawei, Stanbic Bank, Sukuma Dancers (led the warm up and cooling down sessions) and other participating companies added colour to this marathon.

By close of business, the 17th edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon was hugely a success.

“I thank the organizing committee and all partners who joined hands to make the 17th MTN Kampala Marathon a success. We had over 22,000 runners and everything moved on smoothly. It was purely down to teamwork. I thank the runners who responded positively for the cause; “Run for Babies” as we look forward improving the welfare of the young ones” Sylvia Mulinge Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MTN Uganda revealed at the hospitality tent moments after all the races.

Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja addressing the runners at Kololo | Credit: Don Mugabi

Political leaders led by Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, Members of Parliament, sportsmen and women, the aged, real babies, graced this marathon.

Ugandans had a total dominance of all the race categories ranging from the main marathon (42KM), half marathon (21KM), 10KM and 5 KM as well as the Corporate challenge.

Bukwo based Soyekwo Chebet ran 2:17:01 to win the men main marathon, ahead of Kenyan Samuel Kalalei (2:17:20) and another Ugandan Nassan Ayeko (2:18:16).

Juliet Chekwel won the women version with 2:39:18.

Halima Nakaayi crosses the finishing line | Credit: Don Mugabi

Maxwell Kortex Rotich (1:03:34) and Mercilyne Chelangat (1:12:43) won the men and women respective categories in the 21 KM.

Ali Chebures clocked under half an hour with a timing of 0:29:32 to win 10 KM.

Lovis Niwagaba won the women 10 KM with 0:30:38

The Half Marathon Corporate Challenge was won by Godfrey Nyombi of Nina Interiors (1:22:31).

Rt. Hon Nabanja officially flagged of the 10KM runners by 7:30 AM.

The 10KM race is the most well graced category over the years with an estimated 10,000 runners in it.

A lady with her baby | Credit: Don Mugabi

Once again, it was an opportune platform to merry-make, relieve one of the stresses from work and family, exercise, network (meet new and old friends) and definitely sweat for a justifiable cause; “Run for Babies”.

The entertainment family was never left out of the box as there were outstanding magnificent performances from the country’s leading artists as Queen Sheebah, Fik Fameika, Fefe Bussi, Rodney Wine Kabako, and comedians Madrat & Chiko, among others.

Who cannot wait for the 18th edition in 2023?

Moses Golola carries comedian Chiko | Credit: Don Mugabi

42 KM:

Men (Top 11):

1 – Soyekwo Chebet (Uganda) – 2:17:01

2 – Samuel Kalalei (Kenya) – 2:17:20

3 – Nassan Ayeko (Uganda) – 2:18:16

4– Moses Kiprop (Uganda) – 2:18:19

5 – Ezekiel Chepkorom (Uganda) – 2:19:13

6 – Philip Kiplimo (Uganda) – 2:19:17

7– Vitalis Kwemoi (Uganda) – 2:19:20

8 – Jonathan Akankwasa (Uganda) – 2:20:30

9 – Micheal Mutai (Uganda) – 2:21:20

10 – Evan Target (Uganda) – 2:21:45

11 – David Wangaya (Uganda) – 2:22:59

Women (Top 10):

1 – Juliet Chekwel (Uganda) – 2:39:18

2 – Beatrice Jepkemboi (Kenya) – 2:45:20

3 – Nelly Jepkurul (Kenya) – 2:47:19

4 – Glays Jemeli (Uganda) – 2:47:43

5 – Emily Chebet (Uganda) – 2:48:25

6 – Hana Gute (Uganda) – 2:49:17

7 – Nancy Cheptegei (Uganda) – 2:53:20

8 – Priscilla Chelangat (Uganda) – 2:54:24

9 – Hakim Ddumba (Uganda) – 2:55:56

10 – Esther Chebet (Uganda) – 3:02:13

21 KM:

Men:

1 – Maxwell Kortex Rotich (Uganda) – 1:03:34

2 – Victor Kwemoi (Uganda) – 1:04:08

3 – Oscar Kibet (Uganda) – 1:04:16

4 – Andrew Rotich Kwemoi (Uganda) – 1:04:17

5 – Nelson Wakana (Uganda) – 1:04:18

6 – Mathew Chekwurui (Uganda) – 1:04:42

7 – Bushendich Mande (Uganda) – 1:05:26

8 – Victor Kiptoo (Uganda) – 1:05:42

9 – Gilbert Kamutwire (Uganda) – 1:05:46

10 – Leonard Chemonges (Uganda) – 1:05:59

Women:

1 – Mercilyne Chelangat (Uganda) – 1:12:43

2 – Annet Chemengich Chelangat (Uganda) – 1:12:59

3 – Julie Nantume (Uganda) – 1:14:51

4 – Apofia Naisikwe (Uganda) – 1:15:20

5 – Patience Ainembabazi (Uganda) – 1:15:26

6 – John Ndibanoha (Uganda) – 1:20:15

7 – Evas Nasasira (Uganda) – 1:22:26

8 – Flavia Kisakye (Uganda) – 1:24:19

9 – Jenipher Naiga (Uganda) – 1:25:20

10 – Asha Chebet (Uganda) – 1:26:11

10 KM:

Men:

1 – Ali Chebures (Uganda) – 0:29:32

2 – Kevin Kibet (Uganda) – 0:29:39

3 – Dan Kibet (Uganda) – 0:29:41

4 – Denis Cherotich (Uganda) – 0:29:50

5 – Ezekiel Mutai (Uganda) – 0:29:51

6 – Torotich Ndiwa (Uganda) – 0:30:05

7 – Majok Koon Yach (Uganda) – 0:30:29

8 – Gideon Potich (Uganda) – 0:30:31

9 – Ben Chebet (Uganda) – 0:30:35

10 – Henry Kibet (Uganda) – 0:30:47

Women (Top 10):

1 – Lovis Niwagaba (Uganda) – 0:30:38

2 – Janat Chemusto (Uganda) – 0:33:16

3 – Belinda Chemutai (Uganda) – 0:33:27

4 – Joy Chetoyek (Uganda) – 0:33:46

5 – Winnie Nanyondo (Uganda) – 0:34: 42

6 – Teddy Simon Chepkwemoi (Uganda) – 0:35:11

7 – Halima Nakayi (Uganda) – 0:35:30

8 – Annet Chesang (Uganda) – 0:36:32

9 – Rispa Chebet (Uganda) – 0:38:50

10 – Immaculate Chebet (Uganda) – 0:39:20

Half Marathon Corporate Challenge:

1 – Godfrey Nyombi (Nina Interiors) – 1:22:31

2 – Rogers Twinomugisha (Diamond Trust Bank) – 1:38:39

3 – Andrew Agaba (Makerere University Business School) – 1:44:39

4 – Ronald Egesa (Bank of Africa) – 1:46:39

5 – Moses Okwera (Nina Interiors) – 1:46:42

6 – Vasco Amaniyo (Nina Interiors) – 1:46:43

7 – Paul Ssejjemba (Standard Chartered) – 1:47:38

8 – Joel Omanyala (Uganda Breweries Limited) – 1:49:12

9 – Leonard Malenje (Toyota Uganda) – 1:49:18

10 – Herman Bataringaya (Green Light Planet) – 1:49:23