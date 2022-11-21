Soltilo Bright Stars have no fear and respect for Express who they meet in the league on Friday according to assistant coach Tom Ssali.

The Kawempe based side visit Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku buoyant after picking their first win of the season in the last outing against Onduparaka.

They face a more confident Red Eagles side that is unbeaten since the 2-0 loss to rivals SC Villa and have won their last two successive games (exclusive of Busoga United game) which was abandoned while they led.

See more "We have a good record against Express FC so it's a sure win for us"



~ Loki Peter Emmanuel speaking ahead of the match with Express FC tomorrow at Wankulukuku



Full Pre Match interview 👇 https://t.co/11N87zQQyK pic.twitter.com/oVcRtf0t6E — SOLTILO Bright Stars FC (@BrightStarsFC) November 21, 2022

“We are going to Wankulukuku but we are not going to be conservative,” he told the club media. “We shall go with an attitude to attack and win the game and we believe we can get the desired result from there,” he added.

James Odoch expects a tough game against a stubborn team buoyed by picking their first win but he says his team is good enough for all three points.

“They are a stubborn team and those small teams usually raise their game playing against us,” said Odoch.

“Winning their last game against Onduparaka will motivate them but we have enough to win the game,” he added.

The Red Eagles are boosted by the return of midfielder Ssenoga who missed the last game through suspension.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 17 times in the league since Bright Stars earned promotion in 2013.

Express have a higher win ratio with 5 wins against the visitors 3 with the rest ending in stalemates.

Last season’s two meetings ended in stalemates with the corresponding game ending 1-1 at Wankulukuku.

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

· Express FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· UPDF FC Vs Maroons FC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

· Gaddafi FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (2:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Bombo Military Ground-Bombo (4:00 pm), Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)

Friday 25th November 2022

· BUL FC Vs Busoga United FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (2:00 pm), Live on FUFA TV

· SC Villa Vs KCCA FC, Venue TBC (either in Arua or Lira) (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Saturday 26th November 2022

· URA FC Vs Vipers SC, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground-Mukono (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV