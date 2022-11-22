The Fufa Disciplinary Panel has reprimanded Busoga United following their hooliganism acts in the abandoned game at Kakindu against Express FC.

The home fans were found guilty of throwing stones at match officials that saw the game end prematurely after Allan Kayiwa had given the Red Eagles a lead late in the game.

“Busoga United has been sanctioned for breaching Article 31 of the FUFA Competitions rules,” read part of the statement signed by Deo Mutabazi.

“Busoga United has lost UPL Match No. 52 that was played on Wed 16.11.2022 at Kakindu Stadium by forfeiture.”

“Busoga United FC has also been handed an immediate three (3) points and three (3) goals deduction from those already accumulated by the club this season.”

“Busoga United has also been handed a suspended 5-home match ban to be played in a closed and neutral stadium outside Eastern Regional Football Association, but already licensed this season for UPL matches should they breach Article 31 again,” the communication added.

Meanwhile, club’s chairperson Diana Nyago has also been summoned to the disciplinary committee for further investigation.

“Busoga United FC Chairperson Ms. Nyago Diana has been forwarded by FUFA CDP to the FUFA Investigations Chamber for her actions during the UPL Match between Busoga United and Express FC.”

“Match reports indicated that Ms. Nyago Diana denied Express FC access to the dressing room exchanged abusive words with the coaches of the away team.”

“She further denied the kits man of the away team access to the field of play at about eight minutes to warm up time.”

“The Chamber shall pronounce itself on the matter upon conclusion of the investigations,” it concluded.

Just last week, SC Villa and Blacks Power were also punished by the FDP in a bid to stop hooliganism.

Busoga United now slip to 14th with 3 points while the Red Eagles climb to 5th with 14 points, same as BUL, Vipers and SC Villa and just three points adrift of leaders Wakiso Giants.