2022 FIFA World Cup (Group C):

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

In one of the first shocks of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia overcame Argentina 2-1 during a group C contest at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, November 22.

Lionel Messi gave the South Americans the first half lead through a well struck penalty on 11 minutes.

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored in quick succession as Saudi Arabia mounted a comeback that will leave lasting impressions.

Coming to this game proper, Argentina was unbeaten in their previous 36 games heading into the tournament.

This was a streak that stretched back to July 2019 (just behind Italy’s world record 37-game run).

Lionel Scaloni coached Albiceleste dominated play throughout and could have easily doubled their tally but had several goals ruled out for offside.

The Saudis, coached by Herve Renard fought back and eventually took the lead shortly into the second half via two quick-fire goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Dawsari’s strike could as well call for an early contender for goal of the tournament.

The final whistle sparked scenes of elation inside the Stadium as Argentina surrendered their long unbeaten run to an unfancied side outside the top 50 in the FIFA world ranking.

Meanwhile, Mexico will host Poland at the Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) in the other group C match on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Argentina line up