Overview: Wales face a wounded Iran on Friday, 24th November 2022 as England shall play USA.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group B):

Group B: USA 1-1 Wales

United States of America (USA) and Wales settled for a point apiece during the 1-all draw in the 2022 World Cup Group B at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Monday night.

Timothy Weah, son to former FIFA World player of the year George Weah (1995) scored the opener for USA in the 36th minute.

Gareth Bale equalizer late for Wales via well struck kick from the penalty mark late in the second half.

The game had a lively opening with Wales surviving an own goal inside 15 minutes and a Josh Sargent header seconds apart, while both Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie were handed yellow cards for hard fouls.

Weah cleverly finished off his chance from a quick-hitting counterattack after being played in behind the defense by Christian Pulisic.

The physical play continued after the goal, with Bale and Chris Mepham seeing yellow shortly before half-time for fouls on Yunus Musah and Pulisic, respectively.

Wales manager Rob Page made the key change at half-time when he replaced Dan James with the taller Kieffer Moore, who was exactly what the side had been missing in the opening period.

Wales forced the US to defend for long spells, while goalkeeper Matt Turner had to come up big in the 64th minute to tip a powerful Ben Davies header over the bar.

Bale was fouled by Walker Zimmerman in the penalty area and delivered an unstoppable spot kick to beat Turner to level the game for good despite 10 minutes of second-half stoppage time.

The US finished with four yellow cards, the team’s most in a World Cup match since drawing five against Germany in 2002, while Wales were twice cautioned in the game.

“It felt like in the first half we had a lot of energy, a lot of momentum. And then coming into the second half we dialed down and Wales turned it up a notch. They started pressing us, they had most of the ball and I think at the end that’s what really hurt us.” Weah revealed in the post-match interview.

Wales face a wounded Iran on Friday, 24th November 2022 as England shall play USA.

England tops group B with three points after their 6-2 massive victory over Iran.

The FIFA World Cup action continues on Tuesday, November 22, with four matches.