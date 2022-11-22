Wednesday November 23, 2022

Bombo Military Barracks Grounds 4pm

Wakiso Giants coach John Luyinda doesn’t expect an easy encounter when his side visit bottom of the table Onduparaka on Wednesday at Bombo.

The hosts are the only side yet to pick maximum points in the season and are at the base with a single point.

On the other hand, the Purple Sharks are flying high at the top of the table with 17 points.

“Playing against a team in that situation is tough and we expect a very difficult game,” said Ayala. “But as usual, we are ready to give it all like we have done in the past games and the aim is to pick all points,” he added.

Playing with empty stands is also another factor the Wakiso Giants tactician has discussed in his pre-match remarks.

“The fans have been important in pushing us and playing without them will be strange. But from wherever they will be following, we shall do all to make them happy.”

Both teams have no suspension and haven’t reported any injury worries coming into the game.

A win will keep the Purple Sharks on the table of the table for at least a full week after chasers Express lost chance to close gap when they lost to Soltilo Bright Stars at Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

Head to Head

There have been six previous league meetings with two wins for either and as many draws.