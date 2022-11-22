Overview: 10 award categories; player, goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, forward, top scorer, best coach, sports tutor, team and the best XI of the decade will be rewarded

Event : Pepsi University Football League Decade Awards

: Pepsi University Football League Decade Awards Date: Monday, 12 th December 2022

Monday, 12 December 2022 Venue: At Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala

Recognizing and rewarding your very own is one keen way of portraying utmost appreciation.

This act not only motivates, captivate and encourages the recipient, but also, sets the trend for even higher aspirations in life.

It is upon this rich background that the organizers of the Pepsi University Football League have decided to handsomely pay back their own products who have excelled in the ten year span.

The best footballers and officials (coaches and tutors) for the decade epoch (2012 to 2022) will be rewarded.

This league officially commenced 10 years ago in September 2012 and has since grown through laps and bounds

Yassar Mugerwa (left) during the Pepsi University Football League days. He matured and graduated to the Uganda Premier League with professional stints in South Africa and Ethiopia. He could be a candidate for best midfielder of the decade

Emmanuel Derrick Were holds the University Football League trophy won in 2019 with Uganda Christian University (UCU)

Last Saturday 12th November 2022, UFL completed its 10th season in an exciting finale where Uganda Martyrs University edged St. Lawrence University 1-0 at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo to be crowned this season’s champions.

Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) president Peninah Kabenge Aligawesa revealed to the media at Kati-Kati Restaurant in Kampala that the UFL brand has indeed expounded.

10 years ago with sponsorship from Pepsi and Nile Special we launched the University Football League with only 6 universities in Kampala, Wakiso. Today, we stand here having just concluded our 10th season which involved 22 universities from across Uganda including universities in Kabale, Mbarara, Arua, Kumi, Gulu, Busitema and Mbale. Together with our partner Red Rhino, it has been an exciting journey with ups and ups. We are grateful to God and excited to see that the University Football League has grown into one of the most exciting competitions in Uganda and has changed the national football landscape. And so to celebrate this milestone, we shall be recognising the best players and officials of the decade. Peninah Kabenge Aligawesa, president – AUUS

Pepsi Brand Manager, Ernest Ssentongo noted that the brand is proud to have been a part of the journey of the University Football League.

As Pepsi we are proud to have been a part of the University Football League journey right from the start in 2012. Football is part of Pepsi’s DNA, as you know Pepsi sponsors football and football stars around the world and so we are proud to have been and to still be a part of the Pepsi University Football League which has helped grow football in Uganda. Ernest Ssentongo,, Pepsi Brand manager

L-R: Vincent Kisenyi, Peninah Kabenge and Obal Atubo addressing the media at Kati-Kati Restaurant, Kampala | Credit: Red Rhino

University Football League Organizing Committee Chairman Vincent Kisenyi noted that a number of awards are going to be given out to celebrate 10 years of the University Football League.

Over the last 10 years the University Football League has produced several fantastic football talents and as the highlight of our 10year celebration we are going to recognise the best of the decade. We shall have 10 award categories as best player of the decade, best goalkeeper of the decade, best defender of the decade, best midfielder of the decade, best forward of the decade, top scorer of the decade, best coach of the decade, best sports tutor of the decade, best team of the decade and the best XI of the decade. Vincent Kisenyi, chairperson of the University Football League organizing committee

To determine the winners of some of these awards we shall be involving the media and the fans who starting this week shall be asked to nominate the players and officials they think are deserving of these awards.

“A select committee will then review the nominations and the winners will be recognized at an awards gala to be held on 12th December 2022,” Kisenyi added.

L-R: Vincent Kisenyi and Peninah Kabenge address the media about the Pepsi University Football League awards of the decade (2012-2022)

Red Rhino’s Obal Atubo expressed gratitude about the Pepsi University Football League.

Obal lauded the various stakeholders for their tremendous support over the last 10 years.

As Red Rhino we are thankful for what God has done and this far that He has brought the University Football League. We thank Him for provision over the years most notably through Pepsi and Nile Special, we thank Him for AUUS and FUFA, and we thank Him for the tremendous support that you the media have accorded the University Football League. We also thank the individuals who have served as officials on the OC, the DC, the teams, the referees, the fans and the players. This truly has been the Lord’s doing and we give Him all the glory as we look forward to another 10 years of football that rocks. Obal Atubo, Red Rhino Director

The Pepsi University Football League Awards Gala and 10-year celebration will be held on 12th December 2022 at Imperial Royale.