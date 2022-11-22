Wednesday November 23, 2022

Kakindu stadium, Jinja 2pm

Gaddafi will face off with Arua Hill in Tuesday’s early kick off at Kakindu with both seeking redemption.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Wakiso Giants which stopped a two match winning run.

For the visitors, it’s now three games on the bounce without picking a point after defeats to giants URA, Vipers and SC Villa – all 1-0 away and home respectively.

The visitors will hope forwards Rashid Kawawa, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte and midfielders Gaddafi Wahab are in fine form if they are to end the bad run.

Back home 💪 pic.twitter.com/yP0tBGwsGD — Gaddafi Football Club (@GaddafiFC) November 22, 2022

For the hosts, all eyes will be on Alex Kitaata who scored a hat trick in their last home game as well as Godfrey Lwesibawa, Simon Sserunkuma and Johnson Odongo to inspire them to victory.

The Kongolo are 8th on the log with 10 points, one point better than 10th placed Soldier Boys.

Head to Head

The two sides have met two games with Gaddafi winning once and the other match ending in a draw.