FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group F):

Belgium 1-0 Canada

Canada Croatia 0-0 Morocco

The world’s number two footballing country Belgium gritted their teeth to overcome a determined Canada 1-0 in group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar on Wednesday night.

Michy Batshuayi Atunga was the hero with the all-important goal on the stroke of half time.

The forward who plays at Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe netted his 27th goal in 49 internationals.

Canada had created the better of chances throughout the game, including a missed penalty from Alphonse Davis in a game handed by Zambian FIFA Referee Janny Sikazwe.

Alphonse Davies misses the penalty against Belgium | Credit: FIFA

Morocco had played to a goal-less draw with Croatia in the earlier kick off.

Next matches:

Belgium will face Morocco on Sunday, 27th November 2022 at the Al Thumama stadium (4 PM).

On the same day, Croatia will take on a wounded Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will continue on Thursday, November 24, 2022 with four matches.

Switzerland takes on Cameroon in the earlier kick off (group H) at 1 PM (Al Janoub Stadium).

Uruguay will face South Korea at 4 pm (Education City Stadium) stadium).

Portugal locks-horns with Ghana at the Stadium 974 (7 PM and Brazil will entertain Serbia at 10 PM (Lusail stadium).