Arua Hill SC suffered their fourth defeat in a row following their 2-0 loss to Gaddafi FC in Jinja on Wednesday.

In the game played at Kakindu Stadium, two half goals from Alex Kitata and Brian Kalumba ensured the disappointing run by the Leopards stretches to four games.

The Kongolo prior to today’s game had lost away to URA FC and Vipers SC and most recently, the 1-0 home defeat SC Villa.

Equally for the hosts, the start to the season hasn’t been pleasing and came into Wednesday’s clash on the back of a 2-0 loss to Wakiso Giants FC.

Kitata broke the deadlock at the hour mark before Kalumba tucked home the second nine minutes from time.

Arua Hill SC ended with a player less when they had defender Paul Musamali sent off for a second bookable offence in the 73rd minute.

Victory takes Gaddafi FC to 10th place with nine points while Arua Hill SC remain 8th on ten points.