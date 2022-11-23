Overview: French defender Lucas Hernandez collapsed on his knee and was stretchered off with a tournament ending injury.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group D Results):

France 4-1 Australia

Australia Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

France recovered from a goal down to outwit Australia 4-1 during group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Janoub stadium in Qatar on Tuesday, 22nd November.

Craig Goodwin, a forward at Adelaide United put the CONCACAF representatives ahead as early as the 9th minute with an explicit finish off a well laid cross from the right flank by Mathew Leckie.

French defender Lucas Hernandez collapsed on his knee and was stretchered off with a tournament ending injury.

France responded swiftly with the equalizer by Adrien Rabiot three minutes to the half hour mark with a brilliant header off Theo Hernandez’s cross from the left.

Five minutes later, Olivier Giroud made it three as the opening 45 minutes ended 3-1.

Kylian Mbappe announced his arrival into the game with a 68th minute header that razed off the post following impressive performances.

Mbappe met a well-executed cross from Ousmane Dembele on the right wing.

Giroud equaled Thierry Henry, France’s most scorer of all times on 51 goals with the fourth goal, off a great header after Mbappe’s delivery.

Australia granted a World Cup debut to Garang Kuol, an 18 year old who has been recently signed by Newcastle United.

France is now on the summit of group D with 3 points, 3 goals’ difference. Denmark and African representatives Tunisia who shared the spoils in the goal-less draw each has a point.

Australia is bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, action continues on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 with four matches.

Morocco face Croatia in the early kick of at 1 PM. This will be followed by Germany against Japan in group E (4 pm).

At 7 PM, 2010 World Cup champions Spain will face Costa Rica in group E and the last game will see Belgium against Canada in group F (10:00 PM).