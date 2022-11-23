Overview: Japan went top of group E with a 2-1 win over Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, November 23.

2022 FIFA World Cup (Group E):

Germany 1-2 Japan

More shocks continued at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Japan’s 2-1 victory over Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, November 23.

Ilkay Gundogan gave the Germans a first-half lead through a well-taken penalty in the 33rd minute.

Japan substitute Ritsu Doan equalized 15 minutes from the end of regulation time.

Takuma Asano came off the bench to score a dramatic winning goal seven minutes from full-time.

The winger, who plays for VfL Bochum in the German Bundesliga, made a huge impact on the game.

Asano had enough time to latch onto Ko Itakura’s long ball forward and execute a sublime piece of control and score past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to spark wild celebrations among the blue sections of the stadium.

Before the turnaround, the game had looked set to catapult Germany playmaker Jamal Musiala into the spotlight after the 19-year-old put on a superb display of skill in attack while Die Mannschaft led.

But the script was re-written by Japan’s super substitutes and Samurai Blue have taken early control of Group E and with Spain next up for the Germans, the pressure is well and truly on.

Spain takes on Costa Rica in the other Group E duel.

Team Line Ups:

Germany XI: Manuel Neuer (GK), Schlotterbeck, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Musiala, Gnabry, Muller, Havertz

Japan XI: 12. Gonda (GK), Sakai, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Tanaka, Endo, Ito, Kamada, Kubo, Maeda