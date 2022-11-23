City Oilers are through to the semifinals of Division East of the Road to BAL 2023 Elite 16 after beating Matero Magic on Wednesday.

Falando Jones lit up Ellis Park Arena as he erupted for a game-high 26 points (going 5-of-9 from 3-point range) to go with 9 rebounds while Germaine Roebuck scored 24 points and pulled down 6 rebounds to power the Oilers to an 83-73 win.

The Ugandan champions are now a semifinal win away from making their first appearance at the Basketball Africa League.

Jones scored the first 8 points of the game before Magic went on a 9-0 run in the quarter that ended all square at 17.

Oilers started pulling away in the second quarter in which they held the Zambians to 8 points, opening up an 18-point lead at the long break. The Oilers hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Unlike their opener yesterday, Mandy Juruni’s charges had a better third quarter and maintained a huge lead (17 points) despite Magic cutting it down to 12 at some point in the period.

Matero Magic fought back in the fourth quarter through a team effort cutting the deficit to single digits midway through the frame. However, Uchechi Ogbonna (9 points) quietly kept City Oilers afloat as Roebuck and Jones cooled off.

Titus Odeke (who has been a defensive pillar for Oilers) and Ngor Barnaba contributed 9 points and 7 rebounds apiece.

Meanwhile, Saul Phiri (18 points), Chongo Chona (16 points), and Douglas Kandulu (12 points & 14 rebounds) scored in double figures in a losing effort.

Next Up

City Oilers will face Ferroviario Beira on Thursday at 5:30pm (EAT) in a game whose winner will top the Group. Beira, like Oilers, are 2-0 having beaten Matero Magic (63-57) and COSPN (84-53).

Matero Magic and COSPN will face off in a dead-rubber fixture at 12:30pm (EAT).