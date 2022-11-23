Overview: Japan will face a wounded Costa Rica on Sunday, 27th November 2022 in the early kick off at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium (1 PM). On the same day, Spain shall take on Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium (10 PM).

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group E):

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica

Costa Rica Japan 1-2 Germany

Spain humiliated Costa Rica 7-0 in a completely one-sided group E duel of the FIFA Cup 2022 at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar on Wednesday, November 23.

A brace from Ferran Torres was complimented by Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, teenager Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata.

Olmo set the ball rolling with a 11th minute strike. Asensio added the second 10 minutes later and Torres’ penalty made it 3 to command a comfortable lead by the mandatory half time break.

Torres got his second of the day, Spain’s fourth on the evening 9 minutes into the final half.

Super substitute Gavi, 18, became Spain’s youngest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with a 74th minute strike that kissed the post before rolling into the net for the fifth goal.

Gavi celebrates after scoring Spain’s 5th goal | Credit: FIFA

Soler and Morata scored in the 90th and 90+2 minutes to complete the massacre.

This was Spain’s best result in the FIFA World Cup (scoring more goals at the finals), far short of their13-0 win over Bulgaria in 1933.

The 2010 FIFA World Champion is now top of group E with 3 points and 7 goals difference ahead of Japan (same points) and 1 goal difference.

Japan had beaten Germany 2-1 in the early kick off.

Ilkay Gundogan gave the Germans a first half lead through a well taken penalty in the 33rd minute.

Japan substitute Ritsu Doan equalized 15 minutes from regualation time and Takuma Asano came off the bench to score a dramatic winning goal with seven minutes from full-time.

Next matches:

Japan will face a wounded Costa Rica on Sunday, 27th November 2022 in the early kick off at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium (1 PM).

On the same day, Spain shall take on Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium (10 PM).