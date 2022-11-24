Wakiso Giants missed an opportunity to consolidate top spot after being held to a goalless draw by hosts Onduparaka on Wednesday at Bombo.

A few hours to kick off, there was a heavy downpour that left the pitch soggy and waterlogged in some areas.

Ayala made late changes to the starting XI and he had this to explain;

“The pitch was unplayable after the afternoon rains and I felt we needed to be direct in approach,” said Ayala.

“The pitch was heavy and waterlogged and needed an approach and style than the usual one so we had to ring changes with players we believe could adapt,” he added.

Wakiso Giants were the better team and could have broken the deadlock but Norman Ojik, Rahmat Ssenfuka and Apollo Kagogwe saw their attempts just go wide despite being in very good areas.

Action from Onduparaka vs Wakiso Giants Credit: Phillip Mugabi

“We had good chances to score especially in the first half and late in the game but it wasn’t to be our day. The conditions of the pitch also didn’t favour our style but it’s a point and a clean sheet which is important.”

Despite the draw, Wakiso Giants remain top of the log with 18 points after nine games and will return to action against Express FC at Wakissha on Monday.