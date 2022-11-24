Friday November 25, 2022

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 2pm

Busoga United’s lower position on the table will not be considered by BUL when the two sides face off at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru in Friday’s early kick off.

The visitors are second from bottom with only three points but Richard Kasonko; the BUL captain has warned his teammates against underestimating their opponents.

This is the game that takes us back to the summit and if we are to achieve something, we have to win tomorrow’s game,” Kasonko told the club media.

“Although Busoga is down on the table, this doesn’t mean they’re weak but we are prepared for them.

“They’re my former employers but I am now at BUL, it’s where I get what I eat and a job is a job. I am going to do my job.”

BUL will close the gap on leaders Wakiso Giants with a win while Busoga United will move out of relegation zone.

Both teams lost their last outings, ironically to Express FC.