FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group H):

Portugal 3-2 Ghana

Ghana Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

Portugal recorded their first win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a hard fought 3-2 victory over African representatives Ghana on Thursday, November 24.

The opening half ended all square, goal-less at the Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud).

The game was lit up with five goals in the subsequent half from Cristiano Ronaldo, Felix Joao and Rafael Leao.

Raphael Leao scores past Ghana goalkeeper Ati Zigi | Credit: Gitty Images

Ghana’s goals were netted by Andrew Ayew and Osman Bukari.

Captain Ronaldo opened with a 65th minute penalty for Portugal to become the first player ever to score in five FIFA World Cup finals.

Ghana replied with skipper Ayew’s equalizer eight minutes later.

Joao restored Portugal’s lead in the 78 minutes and substitute Leao made it three on 80 minutes.

Bukari headed past goalkeeper Costa for Ghana’s second goal on the stroke of full time.

Ghana nearly scored the equalizer deep in the 9 added minutes when Williams Inaki slid where it mattered most after goalkeeper Diogo Costa’s blunder.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Ghana | Credit: FIFA

Portugal is now on the summit of group H with 3 goals and one goal difference.

The early kick off in group H between South Americans Uruguay and Asian representatives South Korea had ended goal-less at the Education city stadium.

The final game on Thursday night will see South Americans Brazil face European opposition Serbia at the Lusail Stadium.