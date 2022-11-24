Overview: The Swiss next play tournament favorites Brazil on Monday, while Cameroon take on Serbia.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group G):

Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

Switzerland commenced their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on a positive note, overcoming African ambassadors Cameroon 1-0 during a group G contest on Thursday, November 24.

After a goal-less opening half, Breel Embolo gave the Swiss the lead on 48 minutes after a telling pass from Xherdan Shaqir at the Al Janoub stadium, Qatar.

Born in Cameroon’s capital city Yaounde, Embolo did not celebrate after scoring against his own country of birth.

The Swiss next play tournament favorites Brazil on Monday, while Cameroon take on Serbia.

Meanwhile, world number one footballing nation Brazil will take on Serbia in the other group G game at the Lusail stadium (10 PM).

Uruguay will face South Korea at 4 pm (Education City Stadium) stadium).

Portugal locks-horns with Ghana at the Stadium 974 (7 PM).