Friday November 25, 2022

Akii-Bua stadium, Lira 4pm

Uganda’s two most successful clubs SC Villa and KCCA face off behind closed doors at Akii-Bua stadium, Lira.

The fixture starts the five of Villa’s home games to be played at the venue following a ban on their home, Wankulukuku after a section of their fans acted violently in the aftermath of a 2-1 defeat to Wakiso Giants.

SC Villa coach Jackson ‘Nelly’ Magera spent over five years at Lugogo as part of Mike Mutebi’s staff in what is the club’s most successful period in the Kasasiro’s history.

SC Villa Striker Charles Bbale leaves Express FC Dennis Otim on the ground to score Villa’s second goal Credit: John Batanudde

However, that is in the past for the young tactician who will aim at getting a win over his former bosses.

“I spent several years at KCCA but that’s in the past now,” he stated. “There isnt any emotional attachment as that’s the nature of our job,” he added.

On the expectations for the game, Magera expects a tough outing against a very organised KCCA side with quality players and coaches.

“They are giants of Ugandan football with almost everything – good players and coaches and that calls for a tough game.

“However, we have prepared well and the aim is to get all three points.”

Morley Byekwaso in the opposite dugout wants nothing but three points to help improve the position on the table.

Morley Byekwaso Credit: John Batanudde

“We are not in a good position at the moment and can only improve if we win tomorrow and that will be the target,” said Byekwaso.

“The preparations have been good with every player focused and ready to give their all to ensure we take home three points.”

The two sides are separated by a single point with SC Villa 4th with 14 points while KCCA are 7th with 13 points.

Team News

Travis Mutyaba could be available for the game after returning to training following the end of his UCE.

For KCCA, Muhammad Shaban and Brian Majwega travelled with the team and could feature.

Head to Head

Last season’s two meetings ended in stalemates with the corresponding fixture ending in a 1-1 draw at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

SC Villa have won twice against KCCA in the last 10 league meetings [L5, D3].