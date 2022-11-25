Results | Thursday, November 24

COSPN 81-83 Matero Magic

KPA 69-84 Matero Magic

Ferroviario Beira 72-88 City Oilers

Cape Town 49-59 Urunani

Semifinals | Saturday, November 26

Urunani (Burundi) vs. Ferroviario Beira (Mozambique)

City Oilers (Uganda) vs. Cape Town Tigers (South Africa)

City Oilers are a win away from qualifying for their first Basketball Africa League.

The Ugandan champions completed the group stage of the Elite 16 unbeaten after overpowering Ferroviario Beira, 88-72, on Thursday.

The Oilers who are built for up-tempo games were better in the high-paced encounter at Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg.

Prior to the game, Mandy Juruni demanded that his team plays near-perfect defense as a group if they are to win the game and they responded positively on both ends of the floor.

Ngor Barnaba played his best game at the tournament so far earning the player of the game honours with a team-high 17 points to go with a game-high 9 rebounds.

Falando Jones and Germaine Roebuck also matched team-high 17 points each while James Okello and Fayed Baale contributed 10 points each in the perfect team performance.

“We have been getting better with every game. It’s something we have talked about and I am happy the players are responding. You can see there is a huge difference from the opening game to the last,” Juruni said in the aftermath.

Falando Jones | Credit: FIBA Titus Lual Odek | Credit: FIBA Germaine Roebuck | Credit: FIBA

City Oilers will be taking on hosts Cape Town Tigers for a ticket at next year’s Basketball Africa League tomorrow.

“Now we are going to the stage where it matters, and in the back of our minds we know we have not done anything,” said Oilers coach.

Barnaba feels no different from his coach.

“We reached our first goal. We wanted to come together, prove people wrong and we showed we can play good basketball. Tonight we did that. The job is not done, we have to put our heads down and keep working.”