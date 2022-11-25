Results

SC Villa 0-3 KCCA

KCCA brilliant first half show was too much for rivals SC Villa who they beat 3-0 at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira.

An own goals from Gift Fred was followed by goals from Muhammad Ssenoga ‘Kagawa’ and Moses Waiswa to condemn the Jogoos to their defeat of the season.

The Jogoos started well and had a good chance to the lead but Charles Bbaale from within six yards skied his effort over the bar after Patrick Kakande had done the dirty work.

They were immediately punished the other end with Gift diverting Rogers Mato’s into his own net in bizarre manner in the 3rd minute.

Ssenoga doubled the lead in the 32nd minute after beating Kenneth Ssemakula to slot past Meddie Kibirige in Villa’s goal.

Waiswa completed the route six minutes later with a well drilled free kick after Allan Okello had been fouled close to the edge.

A big performance against the old enemy in an unfamiliar territory gets us maximum points on the road. #SCVKCCA pic.twitter.com/zZvTslAEKp — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) November 25, 2022

Jackson Magera’s men improved after the break but could only do enough to limit damage but failed to break KCCA who kept a clean sheet for only the third time in eight games this season.

The Kasasiro climb to 3rd on the table with 16 points leaving the Jogoos in 6th position with two points less.

KCCA will next face Gaddafi on Tuesday November 29 at Lugogo while SC Villa visit Vipers SC on the same day.