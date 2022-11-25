Overview: Wales granted Iran the numerical advantage following goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey’s 86th minute sending off, the first red card at this year’s FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup (Group B):

Wales 0-2 Iran

Iran England 0-0 USA

A 10 man Wales outfit lost to Iran in group B during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A heart breaking 2-0 loss to Iran condemned Rob Page’s coached side at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

Two late-late goals from Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Rami Rezaeian gave Iran a famous victory.

Iran, who are coached by Carols Queiroz optimally utilized this moment to score late; first through Cheshmi’s goal in the 8th minute of added time and Rezaeian added the other three minutes later for the maximum points.

This was Iran’s first victory that puts them into a position of advancing to the knock out should they draw with USA in the last group game.

Meanwhile, USA played to the second successive draw at the tournament with a goal-less draw against England at the Al Bayt stadium.

England now has four points from two games ahead of their last group game with Wales on Tuesday, 29th November 2022 at the Ahmed Bin Ai Stadium.

On the same day, at the same timing, USA shall be playing Iran at Al Thumama stadium.