Overview: Netherlands and Ecuador who both have four points only need a draw off Qatar and Senegal respectively to progress to the round of 16. Senegal will need maximum points to be sure of their progress.

FIFA World Cup (Group A):

Qatar 1-3 Senegal

Senegal Ecuador 1-1 Netherlands

Qatar, the hosts for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament were eliminated having suffered a 3-1 loss to African ambassadors Senegal at the Al Thumama stadium on Friday.

Goals from Dia Boulaye, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng gave Aliou Cisse’s coached side a famous victory and in contention for the round of 16 slot.

Mohammed Muntari pulled back a consolation for the hosts to become the first player to score a goal for Qatar at the FIFA World Cup.

Dia gave the West Africans the lead on the 41st minute.

Diedhiou added the second goal three minutes into the second half with a glancing header off a well-executed corner kick.

Muntari gave hopes for a memorable come back with a 78th minute goal as the hosts gallantly fought back.

It was Dieng that had the icing on the cake with the Lions of Terenga’s third goal six minutes from full-time.

Senegal players celebrate one of their three goas against Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Credit: FIFA

This was a perfect fight back for Senegal who had lost 0-2 to Netherlands in the first game.

Qatar suffered their second consecutive loss having fallen 0-2 to South Americans Ecuador in the official tournament opening match.

That side, Qatar became the first country to be eliminated at this year’s FIFA World Cup after the back-to-back losses.

Qatar will face the Netherlands for their third and last game with basically pride to play for at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday, 29th November 2022.

Ecuador who drew 1-all with the Netherlands will play Senegal in the last game at Khalifa International stadium, still on Tuesday.

Cody Gakpo scored Netherlands’ opener as early as the 6h minute for his second goal of the competition.

Ecuador talisman and captain Enner Valencia brought the game level with his third goal in the championship.

Permutations:

Netherlands and Ecuador who both have four points only need a draw off Qatar and Senegal respectively to progress to the round of 16.

Senegal will need maximum points to be sure of their progress.

With Qatar already eliminated, the hosts can only be party spoilers when they play the Dutch.