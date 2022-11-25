Overview: Brazil returns to action on Monday against Switzerland at Stadium 974 (7 PM). On the same day, Serbia will play Cameroon at the Al Janoub stadium (1 PM).

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group G):

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Serbia Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

Record FIFA World Cup champions Brazil commenced their quest for a 6th title with a 2-0 win over a spirited Serbia in group G at the Lusail stadium, Qatar on Thursday night.

Richarlison de Andrade scored a second half brace for the South Americans to break the hearts of the determined Serbians.

Serbia was disciplined in the first half with a brave performance in defence.

Tottenham Hot Spurs’ forward Richarlison who had been silent on the evening got his first goal off the rebound off the Serbian keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic after Vinicus Junior’s initial shot in the 63rd minute.

Ten minutes later, it was his second goal, a ridiculous strike as he controlled Vini Jr’s ball into the box mid-air and struck a powerful overhead kick to power Brazil to a 2-0 lead.

Richarlison volleys the ball against Serbia for his second goal | Credit: FIFA

Brazil talisman Neymar Junior limped off with a swollen ankle sprain on the right leg.

Brazil leads group G with 3 points, and a goal difference from Switzerland who beat Cameroon 1-0 earlier in the day, thanks to Breel Embolo’s goal.

Richarlison now joins other players on two goals as Enner Valencia (Ecuador), Mehdi Taremi (Iran), Bukayo Saka (England), Olivier Giroud (France) and Ferran Torres (Spain).

Brazil returns to action on Monday against Switzerland at Stadium 974 (7 PM).

On the same day, Serbia will play Cameroon at the Al Janoub stadium (1 PM).