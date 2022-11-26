Overview: Kilembe Mines Golf Club has been joined by Stabex International, Uganda Breweries Limited (under the Tusker Malt Lager brand), GEMS International, NBS Sport and long term partners Hima Cement to make the day eventful.

Event : 2022 Kilembe Mines Golf Club Chairman’s Putter

: 2022 Kilembe Mines Golf Club Chairman’s Putter Date : Saturday, 17 th December

: Saturday, 17 December Venue: Kilembe Mines Golf Club, Kasese

Kilembe Mines Golf Club, Kasese Mode of play : Medal

: Medal Green Fees: 50,000/ =

50,000/ Tee-off times: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM

As the golfing calendar in Uganda comes to an epic climax, all eyes will be set on the season ending Kilembe Mines Golf Club chairman putter tournament come December 2022 in Kasese.

For starters, the 2022 Kilembe Mines Golf Club chairman’s putter championship will take place on Saturday, 17th December on arguably East Africa’s most-vast golfing facility (par 73).

Kilembe Mines Golf Club has been joined by Stabex International, Uganda Breweries Limited (under the Tusker Malt Lager brand), GEMS International, NBS Sport and long term partners Hima Cement to make the day eventful.

Ronald Kwikiriza, the chairman of Kilembe Mines Golf Club anticipates a big field of golfers who will include the men and women amateurs as well as seniors (above 55 years of age).

Ronald Kwikiriza, the chairman of Kilembe Mines Golf Club | Credit: David Isabirye

Kwikiriza believes the chairman’s putter tournament will awaken the golf club aspirations at a time they are rebuilding and strategizing to restore the legacy of Kilembe Mines.

Kilembe Mines Golf Club is working tooth and nail towards a rebuilding process. We want to boost membership and protect the course as well from encroachers. We call upon the golfing family to join hands, secure membership at Shs 390,000/= (cheapest in Uganda) as we attain the desired membership numbers to change the landscape of local and international golf in Kasese and Uganda as a whole. Ronald Kwikiriza, the chairman of Kilembe Mines Golf Club

Andrew Otyeng, regional sales manager at Uganda Breweries Limited hands over shirts and caps to Ronald Kwikiriza (right) | Credit: David Isabirye

Andrew Otyeng, regional sales manager at Uganda Breweries Limited openly expresses the desire to associate with the management of Kilembe Mines Golf club and golf in general.

As Uganda Breweries Limited, we are happy to be a part of this tournament. As Tusker Malt Lager, we are more than glad to partner with the Kilembe Mines Golf Club Chairman’s Putter Event. Tusker Malt is undisputedly the biggest supporter of golf in the country, and this is because our brand shares a lot with the game of golf. Tusker Malt is brewed for the finest and golf is arguably the finest sport out there. Our commitment is 100% undisputed and manifests in support of tournaments like this one, and the recent Uganda Golf Open championship. Our ambition is to make golf more accessible to people that aspire to play the game, so being apart of this tournament is a testament to that. I want to thank all the organizers and other partners for putting this together, in an effort to revive the Kilembe Mines Golf course. We look forward to an amazing golfing experience as we enjoy the unmistakably fresh, crisp taste of Tusker Malt Lager. I also thank the media for the continued support. Andrew Otyeng, regional sales manager at Uganda Breweries Limited

Andrew Otyeng, regional sales manager at Uganda Breweries Limited | Credit: David Isabirye

Tusker Malt will provide all the shirts and caps to the participating golfers.

Stabex International’s marketing manager Gilbert Otim hailed the partnership with Kilembe Mines Golf Club and vowed for continued support.

Gilbert Otim, Stabex International Marketing manager | Credit: David Isabirye

As Stabex International, we are excited to be part of the Kilembe Mines Golf Club chairman’s putter tournament. Golf brings people together and it is a very sober game. It remains one of the most disciplined games, and cuts across all ages. We thank the organizers for moving the strides. We promise continued support together. Gilbert Otim, Stabex International’s marketing manager

Gilbert Otim and Ronald Kwikiriza address the media at Starbex head offices in Nansana, Wakiso | Credit: David Isabirye

Stabex International will provide gas tanks and cylinders as well as fuel voucher to the outstanding performers on the day.

Meanwhile, GEMS International Limited offered Shs. 3,000,000/= to assist in the course maintenance initiatives.