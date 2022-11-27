Overview: Croatia is now top of group F with four goals and three goals’ difference, ahead of second placed Morocco who shocked Belgium 2-0 earlier on Sunday.

2022 FIFA World Cup (Group F):

Croatia 4-1 Canada

Canada Belgium 0-2 Morocco

Canada became the second country to be officially eliminated out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after the hosts.

A 1-4 loss to Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday meant that John Herdman’s coached side will play the final game against Morocco on Thursday, 1st December 2022 basically for pride.

Andrej Kramaric scored a brace for Croatia and Marko Livaja and Majer Lovro added the other goals.

Alphonso Davies gave Canada the early lead on two minutes, a strike that turned into a mere consolation.

Davies set the game alight with brilliant header off a well -executed cross for arguably the fastest goal of the tournament so far.

Croatia reacted swiftly with Kramaric’s 36th equalizer.

Livaja gave Croatia the lead on the stroke of half time as they led 2-1 by the break.

Kramaric made his brace with a 70th minute goal and Majer applied the icing on the already baked cake in the fourth minute of added time.

Belgium has three points from the 1-0 win over Canada.

Canada has now suffered two losses and will not progress from the group.