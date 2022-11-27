Overview: Saudi Arabia will face Mexico on Wednesday, 30th November 2022 at the Lusail stadium in the last group C duel. At the same time, Argentina will face Poland at the Stadium 974 (Ras Abu Aboud) to determine who progresses to the round of 16 stage.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group C):

Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored two second half goals as South Americans Argentina strolled past North Americans Mexico in group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi lit up the Lusail stadium stands with a long-range low drive past goalkeeper G. Ochoa in the 64th minute.

This was Messi’s second goal of the championship after the penalty against Saudi Arabia in the 1-2 slip.

Enzo Hernandez beautifully curled home with three minutes to play for the maximum points as Argentina earned their first victory of the campaign.

At 21 years of age, Hernandez, a midfielder at Benfica scored his first ever FIFA World Cup goal that was wildly celebrated.

The early kick off witnessed Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 at the Education city stadium to make it four points.

A goal in each half from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski in the 39th and 82nd minutes spurred Michniewicz’s coached charges past Saudi Arabia who had shocked Argentina 2-1 in the opener.

Next matches:

Saudi Arabia will face Mexico on Wednesday, 30th November 2022 at the Lusail stadium in the last group C duel.

At the same time, Argentina will face Poland at the Stadium 974 (Ras Abu Aboud) to determine who progresses to the round of 16 stage.