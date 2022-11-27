City Oilers have qualified for the Basketball African League after beating Urunani, 71-62, in the 3rd-place playoff of Division East.

The Oilers needed a strong second-half defensive output to earn the remaining ticket to Africa’s premier club basketball competition.

Coach Mandy Juruni got contributions from his thin rotation with Germaine Roebuck leading the way with a 20 points and 11 rebounds double-double.

Ngor Barnaba added 12 while Fayed Baale played his best game at the tournament scoring 12 points to go with 5 rebounds and as many assists off the bench.

Oilers trailed 8-4 early in the opening quarter but scored 8 unanswered points before closing out the quarter leading 17-12.