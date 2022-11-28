Seven time league champions Express make a trip to Wakiso Giants aiming to keep their perfect record against the log leaders.

The Red Eagles have won all previous meetings against the Purple Sharks something James Odoch; a former coach at Wakiso Giants hopes to keep.

Odoch however expects a tough outing this time round against a side he rates highly at the moment.

“We expect a tough encounter against Wakiso who are without a doubt the best team in the league so far when you look at the standings and how they are playing,” Odoch told his club website.

See more Last training complete 💯. All systems go tomorrow#PrideOfWakiso#WeArePurpleSharks pic.twitter.com/qjV1Dp7mzb — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) November 27, 2022

“But we have a strong record against them and we shall be hoping to capitalize on that to ensure that we return to winning ways having lost our previous game against Bright Stars.”

Their last outing was a disappointing one against the Stars and Express will want a swift return to winning ways.

On the other hand, Wakiso Giants fired blanks in their game away to Onduparaka but remained unbeaten in eight matches since losing their opener to KCCA.

They have dropped just two points at home and John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda will demand his charges to win and keep their place at the top.

Ibrahim Kasule, Titus Ssematimba and Moses Aliro will be vital for the home side while the visitors will look to Allan Kayiwa, Enock Ssebagala and midfielder Ssenoga.

Monday 28th November 2022

· Wakiso Giants FC Vs Express FC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Tuesday 29th November 2022.

· Vipers SC Vs SC Villa, St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende (4:00 pm), Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Blacks Power FC Vs UPDF FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (4:00 pm)

· KCCA FC Vs Gaddafi FC, MTN Omondi Stadium- Lugogo (4:00pm)

· Maroons FC Vs URA FC, Prisons Ground- Luzira (4:00pm)

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs BUL FC, Kavumba Recreation Ground- Wakiso (4:00pm)