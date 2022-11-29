Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has lifted the ban on the Federation of Kenyan Football (FKF).

The development comes after a series of negotiations between the two bodies that saw the reinstatement of the old administration.

It should be noted that the World Football governing body has imposed the ban in February last after what they termed as Government intervention.

The Kenya Sports Ministry had disbanded the Football body on grounds of misappropriation of funds with KFK President Nick Mwendwa jailed.

A caretaker committee was then instituted by Government and this propelled FIFA to slap a ban on Kenya early this year a decision that saw all their National teams bundled out of international engagements.

With the change of Government in Kenya, there have been efforts to have the ban lifted spearhead by the new Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts, Ababu Namwamba.

With the ban lifted, FKF Vice President Doris Petra and General Secretary Barry Otieno have all been reinstated in office while President Mwendwa who is still battling a court case remains suspended.