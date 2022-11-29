Gaddafi Football Club Coach Wasswa Bbosa and winger Godfrey Lwesibawa have been sanctioned by the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel for misconduct.

The aforementioned two were found guilty of breaching the competition rules in the loss to Wakiso Giants.

“Wasswa Bossa has been sanctioned by the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel for breaching Article 31 of the FUFA Competitions rules.” Reads a statement from the Panel.

According to findings, Bbosa confronted the match official in a threatening manner and used abusive language while contesting the penalty awarded to the opponent during the match between Wakiso Giants FC ans Gaddafi FC played on Friday 18th November 2022 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.

The coach will serve an immediate two-game suspension and also pay a fine of one million shillings upon completion of the ban before returning to the dugout.

Lwesibawa on the other hand was also found guilty of attacking match officials in the same game and has been suspended for the next two games.