Jane Asinde has been named the American Athletic Conference (ACC) Player of the Week.

The Wichita State Shockers forward had a huge weekend in Los Angeles against the University of Montana and Loyola Marymount University.

Asinde averaged 21 points, 17 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and a steal while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field in Wichita State’s two wins.

The Ugandan star had a 20-point and career-high 19-rebound double-double in the 78-69 overtime win over the Lady Griz on Friday.

Jane Asinde (R) locked in on defense | Credit: Shockers Media

The very next night Asinde dropped a career-high 22 points to go with 15 rebounds and four steals in the 69-57 victory over Loyola Marymount Lions.

Now in her senior year, Asinde has played four games so far this season and has a double-double in three games.

Shockers return to action at Charles Koch Arena on Wednesday (Thursday, 3:00am in Uganda) when they host Denver.