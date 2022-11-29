Morley Byekwaso is wary of the threat posed by experienced Gaddafi ahead of his club’s meeting with the Jinja based side on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro are in good form at the moment and have won three times and drawn the other since suffering the shock defeat to Maroons last month.

Coming into the game on Tuesday, KCCA beat rivals SC Villa 3-0 and Byekwaso says winning against Gaddafi is now the main target.

“We are playing Gaddafi a side with a good coach, experienced players who are proven but the most important thing is to win,” he told the club website. “We are home and we will have to use the home advantage against them,” he added.

The KCCA gaffer could have the option of striker Muhammad Shaban available after he missed several games due to injury but John Revita, Denis Iguma (injury) are unavailable.

For Gaddafi, it will be the first game without the suspended duo of Wasswa Bbosa and Godfrey Lwesibawa who were sanctioned following their inappropriate actions in the defeat at Wakiso Giants.

The two sides have met twice with all winning once in the league last season.

