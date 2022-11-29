Results

Vipers 2-0 SC Villa

KCCA 2-1 Gaddafi

Blacks Power 1-0 UPDF

Maroons 2-2 URA

Soltilo Bright Stars 2-0 BUL

Allan Okello scored eleven minutes to time to give KCCA a 2-1 win over Gaddafi at Lugogo.

The midfielder got the winner in the 79th minute to turn a Alex Kitaata equaliser into a mere consolation after he had cancelled out an early goal from Brian Majwega.

Majwega put the Kasasiro in the lead inside three minutes with an effort that Crispus Kusiima failed to take care of.

Kitaata equalised at the stroke of half time before Okello won it to take the KCCA points tally to 19 in nine games as they climb to third.

At Kavumba, Nelson Ssenkatuka scored in either half to give Bright Stars a 2-0 win over BUL.

The forward who also scored twice in the win at Express FC put the hosts in the lead in the 40th minute and completed his brace eleven minutes after the break.

Asaph Mwebaze’s men have now won three games on the bounce after failing in seven attempts and climb to 6th on the 15-team table with 14 points as BUL drops to 4th with 17 points in nine games.

In Lira, Blacks Power won a second game in a row beating struggling UPDF 1-0 at Akii Bua stadium.

Ivan Okello scored the winning goal in the 78th minute to help Hussein Mbalangu’s men to 8 points five above relegation in 12th position.

Elsewhere, URA and Maroons drew a four goal thriller at Luzira.

George Senkaaba and Derrick Ndahiro netted for the Tax Collectors while Abraham Tusubira and Fred Amaku scored for the hosts.