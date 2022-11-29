Soltilo Bright Stars host BUL desperate to continue their revival following an awful start to the season.

The hosts come into the game on the back two successive wins including the last at seven time champions Express FC last week.

Nelson Ssenkatuka who netted a brace in that one will be the man to lead the line with Jamil Kasinde, Emmanuel Loki and Noordin Bunjo trying to feed him.

For BUL who bounced back from defeat at Express to beat Busoga United in the Jinja derby, Karim Ndugwa and Richard Wandyaka will be the men to go to for maximum points.

At Luzira, Maroons host struggling URA with both sides seeking a return to winning ways after faltering in the last outings.

URA lost to champions Vipers 1-0 at Nakisunga while Maroons drew goalless with UPDF in Bombo a few days after they had also lost to Blacks Power in Luzira.

Hussein Mbalangu’s men will also be in action against UPDF hoping to build on the impressive first season victory at Maroons a couple of weeks ago.

Elsewhere, KCCA host Gaddafi at Lugogo while the biggest game of the evening will be at Kitende where SC Villa visit Vipers.

Tuesday 29th November 2022