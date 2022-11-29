Overview: Netherlands and Senegal joined the three earlier countries that made the round of 16 grade to include France, Brazil and Portugal.

Senegal has qualified to the round of 16 stage at the on-going 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A hard fought 2-1 victory over South Americans Ecuador in group A inspired Aliou Cisse’s coached side to the much-desired feat.

Ismaila Sarr’s first half penalty and captain Kalidou Koulibaly drowned the South Americans at the Khalifa International Stadium (Al Rayyan, Qatar) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Moises Caicedo’s 67th minute earlier equalizer turned into a consolation when Koulibaly scored the winner with twenty minutes to full time past goalkeeper Hernán Ismael Galíndez.

Kalidou Coulibaly scores against Hernán Ismael Galíndez | Credit: FIFA

Senegal qualified to the round of 16 with six points in second place behind Netherlands who condemned the hosts Qatar to a 2-0 loss.

Cody Mathès Gakpo and Frenkie De Jong scored for the Dutch in the 26th and 49th minutes respectively at the Al Bayt stadium.

Netherlands qualified as the number one with seven points.

Gakpo became the second player to open the scoring three times in the same group stage (1st and 2nd included) of a FIFA World Cup, after Alessandro Altobelli for Italy in the 1st group stage in 1986.

The two final games in group B will be played on Tuesday night.

Iran takes on United States of America (USA) at the Al Thumama stadium.

Concurrently, England faces Wales in the derby contest at the Ahmed Bin Ali stadium.