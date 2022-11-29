Result

Wakiso Giants 3-2 Express FC

Wakiso Giants ended a four-match losing streak against Express FC by beating the Red Eagles 3-2 at Kabaka Kyabaggu on Monday.

Frank Ssebuufu and Ibrahim Kasule scored for the hosts who now open a four point gap at the summit while Anwar Ntege got the visitors’ consolation.

Ssebuufu gave the Purple Sharks a deserved lead in the 7th minute with Kasule assisting with a well weighted cross before the latter turned scorer in the 26th minute with Grant Matsiko the provider.

Ntege ensured the game remained alive for the seven time champions with a goal in the 32nd minute and he later equalised with a nice header three minutes after the break.

However, James Odoch’s men failed to hold on as Ssebuufu sealed the win for the hosts in the 58th minute after getting at the end of Kasule’s neat ball on the counter.

There were changes by either coaches with Rahmat Ssenfuka, Norman Ojik, Shariph Kimbowa and Marvin Nyanzi coming on Wakiso Giants while Hassan Mubiru, Ivan Mayanja and Marvin Oshaba came for Express.

But there was no change to a result that takes Wakiso Giants’ tally to 21 points in first place while Express remain 5th with 14 points.

Ayala Luyinda’s charges’ next game will be a trip to Njeru to take on BUL on December 2 and the Red Eagles will also be away to Arua Hill on the same day.

Line-up:

Wakiso Giants: Kiirya (GK), Matsiko, Komakech, Lubwama, Kagogwe, Bukenya, Ssenyonjo ©, Kasule (Nyanzi 90+1), Ssebuufu (Kimbowa 80’), Ssematimba (Ssenfuka 65’) and Aliro (Ojik 80’)

Unused subs: Baker (GK), Arinda and Kaddu

Express FC: Abdul Kimera (GK), Isa Lumu ©, Joseph Dhata, Arthur Kiggundu, Enoch Ssebaggala, Anwar Mustafa Ntege, Hussein Ssenoga, Joshua Musoke, Shafic Ssebyala, Denis Otim, Faruku Katongole

Substitutes: Hamim Ssemakula, Ivan Mayanja, Denis Otim, Andrew Kaggwa, Hassan Mubiru, Marvin Oshaba

Match Details

Goals: Ssebuufu 08’, 58’, Kasule 26’ | Ntege 32’, 48’

Bookings: Katongole 11’, Ssenoga 66’

Man of the Match: Ibrahim Kasule