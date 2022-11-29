The Uganda Cup concluded its opening round on Saturday afternoon with only one men’s team – Rams against Warriors – winning at home and only one women’s team – current holders Thunderbirds against Kabale Berg Princesses – winning on the road.

Now officially known as the Rwenzori Uganda Cup after a UGX 50 million sponsorship was revealed by URU on Tuesday morning, the knockout tournament will resume on Saturday in the women’s semifinal and men’s quarterfinal rounds.

Women’s Semifinals:

Thunderbirds vs Lira Matrix

Lira Strikers vs Avengers

Lira Strikers will host Avengers across the Karuma bridge in Lira City despite not playing their quarterfinal fixture against Gulu Sprinters. A walkover was awarded to Strikers after Sprinters refused to take to the pitch for the match. This was in protest to a suggestion to play thirty-minute halves after the assigned centre referee had arrived late at the venue.

The match official’s bus from Kampala was delayed by an accident along the road but the Sprinters refused to take to the pitch citing their planned early departure back home to Gulu.

URU’s Chief Technical Officer, Ramsey Olinga said to Kawowo Sports that the tournament will proceed nonetheless.

In the other semifinal, Matrix, also from Lira City, will face Thunderbirds at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Men’s Main Cup Quarterfinals:

Stanbic Black Pirates vs Plascon Mongers

Heathens vs Toyota Buffaloes

Kobs vs Jinja Hippos

Rhinos vs Rams

For the men, after the Round of 16, boys have been separated from men with losers competing for the Shield and winners staying in the Cup.

Holders Kobs, chasing a third successive Uganda Cup title, will host Jinja Hippos who tasted blood with their sevens series triumph.

“It’s good that we’ve maintained the win. That is number one. Now getting into the quarterfinals, we are not taking it lightly. We are going to go back, we are going to cook, we are going to wait for whichever team we are going to play and trust me when we’re coming back for whichever team we are going to play, we are going to fight for a win,” Hippos head coach Saidi Atibu said after his team’s 34-03 win over Stallions.

Men’s Shield Quarterfinals:

Mbarara Titans vs Kyambogo

Stallions vs Boks

Impis vs Walukuba Barbarians

Warriors vs Mbale Elephants

Shield holders Impis will take on now-premiership side Walukuba Barbarians at Makerere’s The Graveyard.