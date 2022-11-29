Reigning champions will be keen to extend their recent surge in form when they host wounded SC Villa at Kitende on Tuesday.

The Venoms have won five and drawn once since suffering defeat at KCCA and come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over bogey side URA.

On the other hand, Villa were beaten 3-0 by rivals KCCA in Lira although that will be put in the past at Kitende according Nelly Magera.

“The KCCA game is behind us and we have worked on the mistakes made,” said Magera whose side has lost two of the last five games.

Yunus Sentamu is a doubt for the hosts after a groin injury kept him out of the win at URA but he trained with the team and will probably get some minutes.

His presence takes the pressure off skipper Milton Karisa while forwards Abubaker Lawal, Cromwell Rwothomio and Mbaka will be aiming to open their account for the Venoms.

Villa will look to Charles Bbaale, Seif Batte and youngsters Patrick Kakande and the returning Travis Mutyaba for inspiration.

Vipers are 3rd on the log with 17 points while Villa are 6th with three less.

