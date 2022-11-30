Overview: Poland fell to Argentina 0-2 at the Stadium 974 (Ras Abu Aboud) during a group C duel in a goal where talisman Lionel Messi missed a first half penalty after goalkeeper Szczesny denied him.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group C):

Poland 0-2 Argentina

Argentina Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico

Argentina and Poland advanced to the round of 16 at the on-going FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

After a barren first half, Argentina had an impressive opening second stanza with Alexis Mac Allister’s goal on 46 minutes.

Julian Alvarez added the second with 23 minutes left on the clock.

In the other group C contest, Mexico overcame Saudi Arabia 2-1 at the Lusail stadium.

Henry Martin and Luis Chavez scored in the 47th and 52nd minutes for Gerardo Martino’s led side.

Saudi Arabia’s consolation arrived late during the 5th minute of added time through Salem Aldawsari.

Reports after the match indicated that Martino was relieved of his duties as head coach of Mexico.

Argentina qualified as group leaders with six points (two wins and a loss to Saudi Arabia) whilst Poland qualified with four points, same as Mexico but with a better goal difference.

Mexico suffered their second loss and bow out on three points earned from the landmark win over Argentina.

Meanwhile, more matches that wind down the group stages will be played on Thursday and Friday.

In group F; Croatia face Belgium at 6 PM (Ahmed Bin Stadium).

At the same time, Canada will be playing African representatives Morocco (Al Thumama stadium).

For group E; Japan will take on Spain at 10 PM (Khalifa International Stadium).

During the same time, it will be Germany against Costa Rica (Al Bayt Stadium).