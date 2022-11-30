Overview: USA edged Iran 1-0 at the Al Thumama stadium during group B. Meanwhile, England dispatched rivals Wales 3-0 at the Ahmed Bin Ai Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group B):

Wales 0-3 England

England USA 1-0 Iran

England and United States of America (USA) qualified to the round of 16 stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup happening in Qatar.

USA edged Iran 1-0 at the Al Thumama stadium during group B.

Christian Pulisic’s 38th minute goal was all the difference in this match as Gregg Berthalter’s USA attained their first victory of the campaign.

Pulisic was well positioned to bury home right back Sergino Gianni Dest’s headed assist in front of goal.

Meanwhile, England dispatched rivals Wales 3-0 at the Ahmed Bin Ai Stadium.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace and Phil Fodden the other during the second half show.

Rashford opened the scoring business in the 50th minute.

Foden added the second 60 seconds later and Rashford completed the scoring with 22 minutes left on the clock after striking the ball through goalkeeper Danny Ward’s legs.

England tops group B with 7 points off three matches as they are unbeaten (two wins and a draw).

USA finished second with 5 points (two draws and a win). Iran (three points) and Wales (1 point) are eliminated.

England and USA join the other countries already qualified to the round of 16 as Senegal and Netherlands (Group A), France (Group D), Portugal (Group H) as well as Brazil (group G).

The final games in groups C and D will be played on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Tunisia and France open with the early kick off (Education City stadium) at the same time as Australia and Denmark in group D at 6 PM (Al Janoub stadium).

In group C, Poland face Argentina (Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud); and Saudi Arabia taking on Mexico (Lusail Stadium).

Both matches kick off at 10 PM.