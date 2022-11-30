Overview: Australia finished with 5 points and joined France who had already qualified to the round of 16 stage.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group D):

Tunisia 1-0 France

France Australia 1-0 Denmark

Tunisia recorded a 1-0 win over the reigning FIFA World Cup champions France during group D of the 2022 edition at the Education City stadium in Qatar on Wednesday, November 30.

Wahbi Khazri scored the all-important goal for the Carthage Lions in the 58th minute.

The strike was however not enough as Australia overcame Denmark 1-0 during the other group D match played during the same time at the Al Janoub stadium.

Matthew Leckie scored Australia’s only goal on the hour mark.

Matthew Leckie celebrates his goal for Australia against Denmark. This was his first ever goal | Credit: FIFA

Australia finished with 5 points and joined France who had already qualified to the round of 16 stage.

More games that wind up the groups will be played on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday night, Poland faces Argentina in group C at the Stadium 974 (Ras Abu Aboud) by 10 PM.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia will square up against Mexico at the Lusail stadium.